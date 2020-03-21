Brokerages Expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.42 Million

Brokerages expect that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will announce $114.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.74 million and the lowest is $114.11 million. BioTelemetry posted sales of $103.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year sales of $484.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.21 million to $485.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $534.05 million, with estimates ranging from $528.79 million to $537.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million.

BEAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti cut their target price on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,447,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,622,000 after acquiring an additional 277,151 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,087,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 591,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,897 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 145,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $31.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.92. BioTelemetry has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

