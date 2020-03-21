Brokerages Expect Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Equillium (NYSE:EQ) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

EQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE EQ traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,465. Equillium has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equillium by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 176,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $1,989,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Equillium by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 151,109 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equillium by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.