Brokerages Expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.69. First Interstate Bancsystem posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Interstate Bancsystem.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.71%.

FIBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $104,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIBK traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.06. 828,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.