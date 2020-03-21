Brokerages Expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,660. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

