Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.