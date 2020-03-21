Brokerages Expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.26. HMS posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

Shares of HMSY stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HMS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,002 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,284,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 256,192 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,587,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,453,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 89,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

