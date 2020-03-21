Brokerages Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. Penn Virginia reported earnings of $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $8.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVAC shares. BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of PVAC stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. 1,941,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,246. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

