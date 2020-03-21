Brokerages Expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.15. Resources Connection posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

RECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $25,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECN. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 573.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 43.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $185,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RECN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.52. 270,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,771. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

