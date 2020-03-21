Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Post $0.53 EPS

Analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. Sally Beauty reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,130.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 643,502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 964.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 147,897 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 301,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 933,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 124,437 shares during the period.

NYSE:SBH traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,744,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.