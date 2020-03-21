Brokerages Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,393 shares in the company, valued at $687,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Ellison purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $97,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,694.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,302 shares of company stock valued at $92,836 in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 89,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,657. The firm has a market cap of $192.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

