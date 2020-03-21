Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. Tenable reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $163,409.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,563.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $595,068.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,866,980.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,076. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tenable by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,888,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,435 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after acquiring an additional 681,852 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Tenable by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,255,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,998,000 after acquiring an additional 523,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Tenable by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 352,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 279,525 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $18.28 on Friday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

