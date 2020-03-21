Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to “Buy”

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $63.69 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 77.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BEP. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -188.79 and a beta of 0.49. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,898,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,403 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 987.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 912,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 828,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 240,242 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after acquiring an additional 193,351 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 887,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.