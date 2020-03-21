BRT Apartments Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BRT Apartments has a dividend payout ratio of -75.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.6%.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 million, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.89. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

