Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,590 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,048 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.9% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,428 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 886.1% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 54,484 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48,959 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 28,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 764.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $137.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average is $153.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

