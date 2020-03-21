Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

