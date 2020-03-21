Bulwark (BWK) Market Capitalization Tops $103,127.27

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Bulwark has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Bulwark has a market cap of $103,127.27 and $63.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

