Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Burlington Stores comprises about 1.4% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Burlington Stores worth $34,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.38.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

