Burst Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Burst has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $14,582.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, C-CEX, Coinroom and Bittrex.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,086,638,772 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

