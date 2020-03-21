Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:BY opened at $9.04 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BY shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.