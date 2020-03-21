Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) versus Independent Bank Group (NYSE:IBTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Byline Bancorp and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Independent Bank Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.36%. Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 147.85%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Byline Bancorp pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Independent Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 17.80% 8.78% 1.16% Independent Bank Group 26.36% 9.63% 1.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $320.31 million 1.08 $57.00 million $1.62 5.58 Independent Bank Group $731.11 million 1.44 $192.74 million $5.08 4.81

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp. Independent Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Byline Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction financing, and cash management products; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 57 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 73 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

