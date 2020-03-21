Bytecoin (BCN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,941.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $42.60 million and $6,941.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00663362 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre, Crex24, OKEx, Coindeal, Binance, Poloniex, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and cfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

