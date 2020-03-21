Bytom (BTM) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg, BitMart and EXX. In the last week, Bytom has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $56.32 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00621944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008057 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinEgg, OKEx, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Kucoin, RightBTC, Gate.io, FCoin, EXX, LBank, Neraex, HitBTC, Bibox, CoinTiger, Huobi, CoinEx and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.