Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,623 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $327,511.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 294,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,030,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 17,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $1,152,039.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,759 shares of company stock worth $24,143,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.