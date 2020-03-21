Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 1,433,990 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 255.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433,990 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.14% of JD.Com worth $70,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in JD.Com by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

Shares of JD stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

