Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 59,054 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,054 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.10% of Kroger worth $22,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $426,412 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

