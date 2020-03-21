Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 73,600 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 169.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cigna were worth $23,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,014,000 after purchasing an additional 737,631 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,735,000 after purchasing an additional 437,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,720,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.