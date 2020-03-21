Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 908,395 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 123.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908,395 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vale were worth $21,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 1,002.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Vale by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vale by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $6.98 on Friday. Vale SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

