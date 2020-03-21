Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $21,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 388.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Nomura boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.