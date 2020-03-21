Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 249.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,412 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.04.

Shares of V stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $139.80 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.