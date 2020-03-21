Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 89,100 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 260.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,269 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.15% of Credicorp worth $26,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,276,000 after purchasing an additional 178,382 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Credicorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,359,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,336,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Credicorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,995,000 after buying an additional 39,634 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Credicorp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,093,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,149,000 after buying an additional 180,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $132.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.90 and a 52-week high of $247.83.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

