Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,759. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

