Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,422 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $23,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.