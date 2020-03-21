Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230,662 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $21,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.