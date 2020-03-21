Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $20.82 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,911 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.05.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $93.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

