Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $21.49 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.30% of Owens Corning worth $21,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.65.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.