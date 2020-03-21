Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $31.02 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 234,038 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $31,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

