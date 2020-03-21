Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $35.48 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,451 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $35,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,133 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3,545.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,496 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.