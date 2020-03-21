Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $43.69 Million Stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 260.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,928 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.46% of Liberty Property Trust worth $43,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

NYSE:LPT opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.