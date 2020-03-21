Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $71.73 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555,343 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $71,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

