Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 137.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,612,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.22.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $37.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

