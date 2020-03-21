Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $74,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

