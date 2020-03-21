Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,330.42.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,846.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,977.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,841.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $936.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

