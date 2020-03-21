Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 103,500 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.38% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $48,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNO. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.76.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

