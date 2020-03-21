Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 143,530 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 269.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,530 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of Allstate worth $22,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of ALL opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.37. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.