Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 1,675,106 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 13,730.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675,106 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.12% of Snap worth $27,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 408.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Snap by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,674 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,744,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 219.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,311,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.09 on Friday. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $353,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,408,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,891,624.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $151,641.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock worth $63,847,226.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.76.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

