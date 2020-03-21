Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 55,466 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 174.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,466 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $20,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

APD opened at $189.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

