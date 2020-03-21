Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Shares of ACN opened at $149.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $216.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.28 and its 200-day moving average is $196.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

