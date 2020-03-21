Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,776,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,016 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.09% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $26,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 47,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,542,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 167,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCAU shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of FCAU opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

