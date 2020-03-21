Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 100,156 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,156 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $103.93 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.12. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

