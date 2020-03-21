Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 128,360 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,360 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $25,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,487,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,932,000 after acquiring an additional 152,070 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,884,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,401,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,544,000 after acquiring an additional 99,920 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.24.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.